Holyrood Notes - Just a few words or a gesture can say so much

The lead-up to Christmas and then the celebrations themselves can be a very difficult time for many of those living on their own.

Social isolation can be challenging at the best of times. And I very much applaud the work of Monifieth Befrienders who I caught up with recently. They do fantastic work in that locality supporting people living on their own.

But in a wider sense across all our communities I suspect the impact of social isolation becomes all the more pronounced when the festive season comes around and the focus is on families gathering to mark the occasion.

That’s why I have such admiration for organisations and individuals who make an effort to ensure people in that situation either have gifts to open or a place to gather together for a meal on the day.

Monifieth Befrienders works in the area to support people living on their own.

And I would encourage everyone who can, to support those endeavours.

In making our own families Christmas preparations I was struck however, by another cohort for whom the festive season will be especially difficult.

I’m thinking of those who have suffered bereavement in recent months and are facing a first Christmas without a loved one.

We all know someone who’ll be in that position.

In writing our Christmas cards I realised we were sending cards to four households where a husband or wife had passed away in the course of the second half of this year.

Even if you’re spending the big day in the company of other loved ones it is an incredibly difficult experience.

I know. Nine years ago on November 21 I lost my dad. That first Christmas was unbelievably hard.

So please also spare a thought for anyone you know in that position and reach out to them in the run up to Christmas.

I know it can be difficult to know what to say in such circumstances, but in a world where we are all engrossed in our own lives a simple gesture or few words can be so comforting.

And as mentioned earlier please do, if you can, support initiatives such as the one run in my home town of Carnoustie by The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who look to ensure children and adults having a gift to open on Christmas Day.