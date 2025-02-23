Holyrood Notes - Helping businesses to thrive

​”Progress is now rapidly being made to revitalise the building for a range of community uses.” (Google Maps)

One of the great pleasures of my role as a constituency MSP is seeing how local people or groups can make and are making a huge difference to what is on offer within their communities.

I recently had the opportunity to visit two locations in Arbroath which I think serve to highlight the results of local folk rolling their sleeves up to make positive change.

Chalmers Cinema has been on the go for some time now, becoming a bit of an institution.

But under the ambitious new management of local woman Connie Gallacher, the cinema is having a real spruce-up.

When I visited, I found a real family-friendly atmosphere, driven by Connie herself.

In my discussions with her, it was clear the amount of effort that has been made to update the building and its offering.

A raft of changes including partnership with local confectionery business Candy Dreams, new recliner seats, redecorating communal areas; have all served to refresh the offering.

Running an independent cinema isn’t an easy business; particularly struggling against the tide of streaming services and competition from the big players.

These positive changes at Chalmers are a real credit to Connie and her team, and shows what can happen when people set their minds to something for the benefit of the town.

But that of course has to be supported by the community.

We won’t be able to revitalise our town centres without ensuring these businesses thrive.

Another example of can do spirit and ambition is to be found at the old Courthouse, where progress is now rapidly being made to revitalise the building for a range of community uses.

I was delighted to see the 2025/26 Scottish Budget confirm a grant of over £2 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund to take the project forward.

On my visit there I heard first-hand from town stalwart Harry Simpson about the exciting opportunity ahead.

The board, which is restructuring after the sad passing of Angus Roberts, has real vision for opening up the building for community use, giving groups, small businesses and others space for their activities.

With the significant investment in the building made by the Scottish Government, that vision is a big step closer to reality – something that everyone involved in the project over many years can be immensely proud of.

Tied in with the work led by the Arbroath Town Board, these changes could become be an exemplar for how communities can lead their own regeneration – and I look forward to seeing how they develop in the years ahead.

• Graeme Dey has been the MSP for Angus South since his election in 2011.

Since 2023, he has also held the ministerial roles of Minister for Veterans and Minister for Higher Education.

He served as Minister for Transport from 2021 to 2022, and also previously held the post of Minister for Parliamentary Business and Veterans from 2018 to 2021