Councillor announces bid to win SNP candidacy for Angus South

Angus councillor Cllr Lloyd Melville has announced a bid to be the SNP candidate for the Angus South constituency at the next Scottish Parliament election.

In a video posted on social media, the Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor told of the need to “get out there into every community” and engage voters in the SNP’s plans for the future.

It follows current MSP Graeme Dey’s recent announcement that he would not seek the nomination for the seat, which he has held since 2011.

Mr Melville, 24, was elected as councillor in 2022.

He said: “Graeme Dey has set the standard for dedicated and effective representation. His hard work and commitment have made a real difference to people’s lives. After such excellent representation, we need a candidate and MSP with the energy, experience and vision to carry on that hard work.

“Angus South is more than just where I live – it’s where I grew up, where I work and where I’ve dedicated myself to public service. I know the challenges our communities face and I’m ready to fight for them.

“I understand the value of good public services, such as housing. The SNP ending the right to buy and investing in affordable homes meant I was able to secure a council house after becoming homeless at fifteen.”

He added: “Before getting involved in politics, I worked in many different sectors, and was a customer services manager for a major business. More recently I have worked for both Dave Doogan MP and Graeme Dey MSP, supporting people through significant challenges.

“As a councillor, I have been delivering real change for Monifieth and Sidlaw.

“From expanding childcare and investing in the Scottish Child Payment, to protecting our NHS, the SNP has delivered.

"The only way to maximise our potential, and make the fundamental changes our country needs, is through winning independence.

“I am asking for the support of local SNP members to be their candidate so that, together, we can take our case to the people of Angus South and secure that brighter future for Scotland.”