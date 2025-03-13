The cost of charging an EV in Angus will rise from next month

The cost of charging electric vehicles at Angus Council's charging point is set to go up from the start of next month.

From April 1, the price will increase by 5p, to 60p per kWh on all publicly-owned slow, fast and rapid chargers.

An overstay charge of £10 on all chargers will continue in order to have sufficient turnover and fair usage of charging points.

The increase in EV charging cost was agreed by Angus Council at its budget-setting meeting.

It also followed the Scottish Futures Trust Insights Report on public EV charging tariffs in Scotland.

For 7kW slow chargers, the typical charging time is 7-8 hours approximately, therefore after 8 hours a £10 overstay charge would be implemented; for 22kW fast chargers, the typical charging time is 4-5 hours approximately, therefore after 5 hours a £10 overstay penalty charge would be implemented and for 50kW rapid chargers, the typical charging time is 1 hour approximately, therefore after 1 hour a £10 overstay penalty charge would be implemented.

A council spokesperson said: “The increase is necessary to ensure the EV charging network can be maintained and continue to be accessible and financially sustainable.

"It will also enable continued investment in line with the growth of the network and the price is comparable with tariffs applied by private sector providers in Angus.”

New notices have been erected at every publicly owned charging point to advise of the change in cost.