Safety fears raised over pub's seating plan

The proposal put forward by Harrison Ince Architects.

The pub chain lodged an application with the local authority seeking permission to create raised areas for outside seating at the Corn Exchange on Market Place.

If successful, part of the pavement on the busy street would be used for the seating area, which would be surrounded by glass balustrades.

However, council officials warned they could not back the bid due to public safety fears and a lack of clarity over the remaining road width.

Road chiefs said: “No dimensions are provided with respect to the residual width of road that would be maintained should the application be successful.

“Accordingly, no opinion can be given with any degree of confidence as to the adequacy of the space to be left for vehicular access and the implications arising with respect to pedestrian safety.

“The construction of the proposed permanent structure with the public road isnot acceptable to the roads authority.”

The pub has had outside seating since 2014.

In 2019, the Angus licensing board agreed on a second outside drinking area despite some local opposition.

But in 2021, the local authority blocked a bid for a third seating area with concerns it would take up too much of the area opposite the Market Place public toilets.

Councillors also raised concerns that the council was getting nothing in return.