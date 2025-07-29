£2.3m housing project for former Angus school site

The long-awaited redevelopment of the former Kinloch Primary School site in Carnoustie has taken a step forward as a £2.3m housing plan is revealed, writes Liam Rutherford.

Angus Council has lodged a planning application seeking to erect 11 homes on the vacant land on the corner of Dundee Street and Links Avenue.

The development would be a mixture of one-bed flats and one or two-bed wheelchair sutible cottages. Each would come with a private garden.

Kinloch Primary closed in 2006 as part of a reorganisation of local schools. The building was then demolished in 2010.

The site has subsequently sat empty for 15 years.

Following its demolition, local plans for a community hub and cinema were unveiled.

However, these never materialised.

Then, in 2017, bakery giant Greggs led a £2 million hybrid proposal with supermarket Sainsbury’s for a ‘town square’ style development.

However, local opposition to the plans led to this proposal being shelved.

In 2021, Angus Council took the site off the open market.

The ground was then transferred to the local authority’s housing revenue account and earmarked for future development.

It has been used since then for a variety of community events and the Angus Farmers’ Market.

The new housing application will be considered by planners in due course.