Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure convener Councillor Steven Rome cut the ribbon to mark the official opening.

Family-friendly activities were staged, with Dundee Cycle Hub on hand as well as a bike skills track.

Funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, the NCN-01 coastal path project provides a continuous off-road route between Dundee and Monifieth.

The project aims to create a better, safer environment for people to walk, cycle and wheel, and to encourage both locals and visitors to enjoy a healthier lifestyle through active travel.

Associated public realm, biodiversity and landscape enhancements have been included, alongside a public art programme.

The project, which has been ongoing since 2019, also saw a new bridge provided to cross the Dighty at Monifieth.

Councillor Rome said: “This transformational and pioneering project has opened up an impressive corridor for active travel between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth and will link with the route right the way through Dundee.

“It makes the area more attractive for visitors and locals alike and the public art programme is creating a real sense of place.

“I am pleased to be involved in the official opening of a project that will provide healthy and sustainable travel opportunities that will benefit people for years to come.”

Angus Council’s Communities Convener, Cllr Mark McDonald said: “I’m pleased to see the next phase of the active travel route connecting Broughty Ferry and Monifieth officially opened.

“The area at Castle Green is looking great and the new user-friendly and accessible pathway means more people can use it to walk and cycle for everyday journeys and for fun.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to achieving this milestone. I’m looking forward to seeing the work progress as it continues further into Monifieth.”

Karen McGregor, Scotland Director at Sustrans added: “Sustrans is delighted to have supported Dundee City Council, Angus Council and the communities of Broughty Ferry and Monifieth in delivering this remarkable project along National Cycle Network Route 1.

“Everyone benefits when we make walking, wheeling and cycling easier, and this inclusive, accessible connection between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth does exactly that.

“The new link gives people in the area more freedom and choice in how they move around and means everyone can access cost-effective, healthy and sustainable options for more journeys - reducing congestion on our roads for those who rely on them and helping clean up the air we all share.”

Winners of the competition to name the three dolphins featured in the bronze Tay Fins sculpture at the beach were also announced.

The dolphins have been named Dooker, Haar and Brochtie.

Artist Fanny Lam Christie was on hand to help children create their own dolphin model, while experts from St Andrews University were available to help people how to spot dolphins in the river Tay.

Grant Ellis, Sea Mammal Research Unit, University of St Andrews, said: We are overwhelmingly pleased to have received more than 1500 name suggestions for the dolphins featured in the Tay Fins sculpture. Our selection panel had the tough task of selecting 3 winning names from the many fantastic suggestions, which were unveiled at the official opening event. A big thank you to everyone who took part - clearly the dolphins are a very important part of the Tay community!”

