The site is near Templeton Farm, Birkhill.

Plans for a new 50 MW battery energy storage system in Angus have been recommended for approval by council planning chiefs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the proposals, lodged by Fig Power Ltd, 22 battery units will be built on agricultural land 200m west of Templeton Farm, Birkhill.

The compound would also contain an onsite substation and control room, an auxiliary transformer, parking for three vehicles, CCTV and lighting columns.

Four objections were lodged against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the concerns raised include the loss of prime agricultural land, impact on property value, proximity to houses, adverse amenity impacts and safety.

One objector, Susan Lumsden, wrote: “There is no need to put it so close to houses.

“Too much good agricultural and residential land is destroyed by this rash of unnecessary battery storage and solar farms.”

Reduce energy bills

However, the applicants say the development will aid the effort to reduce fossil fuel reliance and could help bring down energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a supporting statement, they said: “The proposed battery energy storage system will reduce Scotland’s dependence on fossil fuels and help to make sure it has a secure energy supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions which will slow down climate change.

“Additionally, enhancing Scotland’s capability to store and release power when needed could save on significant costs while reducing customer energy bills.”

Council planning officials have recommended the bid be approved, saying the development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in “a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts.”

The proposals will go before councillors at the development standards committee this week.