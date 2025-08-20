Plans for 39 houses in Kirriemuir have been approved by councillors

Plans for 39 new homes in Angus have been approved by councillors, writes Liam Rutherford.

The application for the development went before members of the local authority’s development standards committee on Tuesday.

The plans, lodged by Delson Contracts Ltd, sought permission for 39 new houses to be built at Beechwood Place in Kirriemuir.

These will be a mix of detached and semi-detached single, one and half, and two storey properties.

Member of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents via Public Notice Portal - publicnoticeportal.uk - or Angus Council’s website.

Nine of these will be affordable housing.

These will form the latest stage of the company’s commercial and residential development at Logie View, on the southern edge of Kirrie.

However, the proposal attracted a number of objections from locals, including Kirriemuir Community Council.

Seven letters of objection from across five households were submitted.

Concerns raised included the impact on road traffic and pedestrian safety, poor quality open space and impacts on biodiversity and loss of habitat.

A central concern raised was the completion of a link road from Forfar Road to Glamis Road.

However, the approval recommendation from council officials included a condition that the link road must be completed before work starts on the 39 houses.

As well as this, the affordable homes – which were part of an earlier approval for 43 houses – must also be completed first.

Councillors unanimously approved the application.

Nursery plan approved

Plans to convert an old Angus office building into a nursery have been approved by councillors.

An application seeking permission to turn the three-storey office building on Forfar’s Market Street into a nursery and after-school facility was heard by councillors during a development standards committee meeting on Tuesday.

This will include large wrap-around care and play areas at all levels.

There will also be toilets on each floor, sensory rooms and kitchen, dining and office space.

Two letters of objection were submitted against the plans.

A key issue raised during Tuesday’s meeting was the impact on road traffic and potential congestion at drop-off times.

However, a representative for the applicant argued the staggered nature of drop-offs would help alleviate any congestion at the facility.

They also argued there is sufficient parking provision in the surrounding area to cater to car parking.

He said: “The concerns about car parking and drop off are probably a bit different to what you would experience in a primary and secondary school environment.

“This is not a facility that would be open from a set time and close at a set time, so there is going to be staggered drop-offs as early as 7:30am through till after 9:30am.”

The application was unanimously approved by councillors

