Plans for 32 homes in Arbroath raise concerns over parking

Plans for a long-awaited £6m Arbroath housing development have been revealed.

Angus Council has lodged a planning application seeking to build 32 homes on Newton Crescent in Arbroath.

It comes after the previous four-storey housing blocks on the site were demolished around two years ago to make way for new housing in the area.

If it comes to fruition, the new development will consist of seven one-bed garden flats and seven one-bed first-floor flats.

​The application has been lodged by Angus Council. (Pics: Angus Council)

A further six two-bed terraced houses are also planned, as well as four three-bed terrace houses. A four-bed cottage and a five-bed house will also be built.

Six wheelchair accessible homes are also planned.

It is hoped construction will start late next year.

However, early comments on the proposals from local residents have raised concerns surrounding parking provision in the area.

The proposals include a total of 32 car parking spaces.

These would be individual drives for each property, which the council says will allow domestic EV chargers to be installed.

Commenting on the proposals, local couple Sophie and Andrew McKay said: “There will not be enough parking spaces if you’re not going to put any more in. We live in this street and struggle to get parked most of time.”

Another resident, Michelle Clarke added: “I am concerned about the parking situation in the area as we have a full car park every night as it is.”