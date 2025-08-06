Objections lodged against council's housing plan for vacant school plot

Opposition is growing in Carnoustie to proposals to use the site of a former primary school for affordable housing.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angus Council has put forward plans for 11 affordable homes on the site of the former Kinloch Primary School.

But so far more than 30 local objections to the scheme have been lodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot at the corner of Dundee Street and Links Avenue has been empty since the school’s demolition in 2010.

​The site has lain vacant since the school was demolished in 2010. (Pic: Google Maps)

Several proposals for the site were put forward, including a joint project between Sainsbury’s and Greggs, but it never materialised.

The 0.3 hectare site was then taken off the market for council housing plans to be drawn up and an application lodged last month. If approved, the local authority hopes to begin work on the £2.3 million project in 2027, with the first residents moving in the following year.

However, there have already been dozens of letters of objections lodged, with residents saying they want to see the site kept as a community space. They also fear the additional pressure more new homes will put on local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the public comments on the council planning portal, Lauren Smith said: “We need the community space.

“It has been well used for the last few years. Carnoustie needs spaces to bring it together, not even more housing which will create more backlog on services that are struggling, such as the doctors and dentists.”

Ross Cameron said: “While I fully appreciate the need for affordable housing, I strongly believe this proposal is misguided in terms of location. The green space in question is one of the few remaining publicly accessible open areas in the heart of the town.

“It plays a vital role in the well-being of the community, serving as a frequently used area for organised events throughout the year. Building on this space would mean a permanent and irreversible loss to the people of Carnoustie. Once it is gone, it cannot be replaced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roads department has raised no objection, but has asked for the pavement on Links Avenue to be widened to two metres, as well as a 25-metre visibility splay at a new access into the site from Links Avenue.

The council has set a target date of September 8 to determine the application.