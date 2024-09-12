New council leader elected by administration

​Bill Duff is council leader while Brian Boyd has left the administration.

SNP councillor Bill Duff has been elected the new leader of Angus Council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Montrose representative is currently the finance spokesman for the administration. His appointment comes after the shock resignation of councillor Beth Whiteside, who stepped down as head of the SNP-run authority in July.

Ms Whiteside became the authority’s first female leader following the Scottish council elections in 2022. As leader, she led Angus Council through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the devastatation caused by storms Babet and Geritt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after being elected the new Angus Council leader, Mr Duff paid tribute to his predecessor.

“Councillor Whiteside had to navigate the council through an incredibly challenging period, and I thank her for that”, he said.

“During her term in office, she has also overseen a continued gradual recovery after the Covid pandemic and the council embark on its largest capital project, replacing Monifieth High School with a new learning campus, built to Passivhaus standards.

“Last winter the council faced unprecedented challenges as a series of severe storms battered Angus, particularly Storm Babet which caused extreme flooding to Brechin and other areas. “

At the same meeting, former Provost Councillor Brian Boyd announced his decision to leave the administration but remain as an independent councillor for Carnoustie and District.