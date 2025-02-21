Montrose residents bid to slow down speeding drivers set for council showdown
More than 90 locals have put their names to the petition, which has been prompted by accident fears on the A935 Brechin to Montrose road.
Residents claim that excessive “dangerous driving” on the 60mph road has resulted in a high number of accidents near their homes.
The petition was previously debated at a scrutiny and audit committee late last year but was deferred.
It is now set to go before councillors for debate at a communities committee next week.
The bid to ramp up traffic measures has been led by local resident Linsey Mackie.
Writing in the petition, she said: “There have been several serious accidents over the last 12 months and regular dangerous driving.
“We feel (lowering the speed limit) is necessary due to children, elderly and disabled people who live in the cottages.”
However, a council-run speed survey carried out on the A935 road near Balwyllo Cottages found that the average speed of vehicles was 53 mph.
The week-long survey was carried out in September and recorded an average of 4,508 vehicles per day.
Council road officials have also said a reduction to the limit is not needed.
What do locals want to see done?
The petition suggests safety measures such as:
Reduction of the speed limit from 60 mph to 30 mph.
The bus stop on the road to be upgraded.
