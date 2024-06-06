The proposed deal will now be taken to full council.

The sale of Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green has been delayed as councillors opt to defer a final decision on the long-runnning saga.

Angus Council chiefs had recommended councillors on the policy and resources committee approve the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority.

But the bid from the port, who plan to use the land to build offices, was not the highest tendered to Angus Council.

And at a meeting of the local authority’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday, councillors enagaged in a heated debate over the future of the pavilion.

Conservative councillor Ross Greig said: “I’m not content with this report at all.

“I would like to – for the record – register my dissent against it and I would much prefer that this was referred to full council.”

Councillor Gavin Nicol, also a Conservative, added: “I agree with councillor Greg, I don’t think it’s value for money.”

However, not all councillors opposed the Montrose Port Authority’s bid, which is worth £201,000.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “Montrose Port Authority shares many of the objectives of the Montrose Common Good fund.

“Yes there is a different price offered but I’m more than happy to live with that because Montrose Port Authority is a big employer in the town and it has a huge economic benefit.”

But independent councillor Lois Speed seconded councillor Greg’s suggestion to take the proposal before a full council meeting following the different “views and opinions” brought forward.

Following a closed-door discussion, it was agreed that the deal should be referred to full council to be held on a future date.

Montrose’s bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021 and subsequently offered for sale.

A two month consultation was carried out – as required by law – to gauge public feeling on the proposals.

However, over 75% of respondents did not support the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority

Among the concerns raised was that the bid by the company was not the highest received by Angus Council.

There were also calls for the building to be retained for community use.

But Angus Council chiefs say the bid was the highest scoring option from the options appraisal carried out and recommended its sale be approved.