Major shake-up of famous golf links could be weeks away

Angus could be just weeks away from a major shake-up of the Carnoustie golf links.

The proposed changes will affect who will manage and operate the golf courses at Carnoustie, although local golfers have been told that their access will continue to be protected.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee wants to transfer control to a new body – Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

This would be for the remainder of the current management agreement with the council – which expires in 2033.

​The next major step in the proposals could be taken later this month. (Google Maps)

CGHH purchased the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa last year, meaning the golf courses and hotel would be operated by one entity.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee developed a proposal intended to preserve access for local golfers at a fair price for the long term, while also seeking to maintain Carnoustie’s status as a venue for major competitions such as The Open Championship.

If successful the move would bring in millions of pounds of investment for the courses.

A public consultation on the proposals was launched earlier this year and the results were presented to councillors at a recent full council meeting.

The consultation received a mixed response – with a minority of Carnoustie season ticket holders remaining highly sceptical of what the changes will mean for them.

A total of 199 completed consultation surveys were submitted.

The majority of these came from Carnoustie’s 2764 season ticket holders (STHs).

Less than half (46% ) of the STHs who took part were in favour of the proposals.

Two community organisations responded to the consultation and both expressed support for the economic aim of the proposals.

During the committee meeting, Angus Council’s finance director Ian Lorimer admitted that views on the proposals were “mixed”.

He added that the next major step in the process could be taken at a council meeting in January.

He said: “A provisional date of January 23 is being proposed. It is only two weeks before a scheduled full council meeting but there are important financial aspects for CGLMC.”