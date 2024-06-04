Angus Council has been offered just over £200,000 by Montrose Port Authority.

The sale of Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to take a step forward as councillors are asked to agree to a £201k deal.

Angus local authority chiefs have recommended councillors on the policy and resources committee approve the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority.

A paper, which will go before the committee today (Tuesday), details the sale will net the council £201,750.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the bid from Montrose Port Authority, who plan to use the land to build offices, was not the highest tendered to Angus Council.

Montrose’s bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021 and subsequently offered for sale.

A two-month consultation was carried out – as required by law – to gauge public feeling on the proposals.

However, over 75% of respondents did not support the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the concerns raised was that the bid by the company was not the highest recieved by Angus Council.

There were also calls for the building to be retained for community use.

But Angus Council chiefs say the bid was the highest scoring option from the options appraisal carried out and recommended its sale be approved.

If councillors agree to go ahead with the sale, it will be subject to approval by the courts – which could take up to a year to secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee report read: “If members wish to proceed with the disposal, the council must apply to the court to for authority to dispose of the common good asset.

“Based on previous experience the timescale for obtaining court consent could take between six to 12 months.