Inch Pavilion Bowling Green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to agree to Montrose Port Authority bid
Angus local authority chiefs have recommended councillors on the policy and resources committee approve the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority.
A paper, which will go before the committee today (Tuesday), details the sale will net the council £201,750.
However, the bid from Montrose Port Authority, who plan to use the land to build offices, was not the highest tendered to Angus Council.
Montrose’s bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021 and subsequently offered for sale.
A two-month consultation was carried out – as required by law – to gauge public feeling on the proposals.
However, over 75% of respondents did not support the sale of the pavilion to the Montrose Port Authority
Among the concerns raised was that the bid by the company was not the highest recieved by Angus Council.
There were also calls for the building to be retained for community use.
But Angus Council chiefs say the bid was the highest scoring option from the options appraisal carried out and recommended its sale be approved.
If councillors agree to go ahead with the sale, it will be subject to approval by the courts – which could take up to a year to secure.
The committee report read: “If members wish to proceed with the disposal, the council must apply to the court to for authority to dispose of the common good asset.
“Based on previous experience the timescale for obtaining court consent could take between six to 12 months.
“The sale would not be able to proceed without the court granting consent.”