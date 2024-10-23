Councillors gave the plans unanimous approval. (Google Maps)

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath Library into residential flats have been approved.

The proposals, lodged by local applicant Mayara Agnes, will see the former council building Dewar House on Academy Lane converted into 19 residential flats.

These will vary from small bedsits to larger three-bedroom flatted accommodation.

A four-bedroom detached house will also be built within the overspill car park to the east of the three-storey sandstone property.

The building was previously an Angus Council housing office but has been closed for a number of years.

However, the proposals to convert it into flats drew six letters of objection from neighbouring residents.

One objector, Christopher Hurst, raised concerns about vehicle access and claimed the plan was an “accident waiting to happen”.

Addressing Angus Council’s planning committee, he added: “There is practically zero visibility going out of the lane to the footway and pedestrians.”

Committee members also raised concerns about bin storage and electric car charging provision for the site.

Despite this, the application was unanimously approved.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “We are not going to be able to repurpose our buildings in town centres from commercial into residential use unless we are prepared to compromise.

“I don’t see a way in which this can be done any better.

“There are issues around the bins and parking but we’re going to have to live with that.”