Game, set and match for Ferry court improvements

Councillor Kevin Cordell welcomed the improvements to the courts in Dawson Park, part of a £164,000 programme of upgrades.

Twenty-two park-based tennis courts in Dundee have reopened following £164,000 worth of improvements through a Dundee City Council and Lawn Tennis Association partnership project.

The seven parks have seen the resurfacing of courts where necessary, the repainting of court surfaces and lines, infrastructure works to fencing and the installation of smart gates.

The recipients of the works have Dawson Park in the Ferry, Baxter Park, Camperdown Park, Dudhope Park, Fairmuir Park, South Road Park and Victoria Park.

Local councillor Kevin Cordell said that the partnership had proved to be successful in its aim of supporting more people to access the sport.

He said: “I am really pleased that this investment in the city’s tennis infrastructure and the partnership between the council and Tennis Scotland will enable us to support many more people to enjoy tennis on their local court.

"The benefits from being active are clear and having the option of using high-quality tennis courts in your community can go far in helping many to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The improvements have been carried out as part of a nationwide programme of investment to existing park tennis courts to bring them back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, providing further vital opportunities for children and adults to get out and get active.

Mr Cordell added: “As a Ferry Councillor I am particularly pleased to see Dawson Park amongst this latest tranche of courts being improved.

“It was only last year that a six-figure sum was invested in the courts at the Esplanade in the Ferry, including line markings to accommodate Pickleball matches.

"This latest investment in tennis will be another piece of the jigsaw in improving facilities in the Ferry for those who dream of being the next Andy Murray or those simply looking to keep themselves active.”