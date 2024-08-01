Future of golf provision in Carnoustie to be discussed by council

​The proposals would see the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and the golf courses managed together. (Google Maps)

Councillors will today (Thursday) be asked to consider updated proposals on the future of golf provision in Carnoustie.

Developed by Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC) , the proposed arrangements to be considered at the special council meeting will affect the management and operation of the town’s golf courses, although access for local golfers will continue to be protected.

Councillors will also be asked to agree to a public consultation, which will help to inform decisions on whether to agree to what has been put forward. This aims to preserve access for local golfers at a fair price for the long term, while also maintaining Carnoustie’s status as a venue for major competitions.

Phase 1 will require CGLMC to commission Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) to take on the day-to-day management of Carnoustie Golf Links up to 2033. As the company – a separate entity owned by its external investment partners - already owns and runs the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, both it and the courses would be managed together.

CGHH would receive all income from the courses and meet all costs incurred including maintenance and investment. CGLMC would continue as a charity with the same objectives as now.

A council spokesperson said: “The suggested consultation will focus on Phase 1 of the proposal.

“Phase 2 would require CGHH to develop its long-term investment plan on a basis which ensures that Carnoustie remains a venue which is asked by partners such as the R&A to host major events like The Open Championship. Once the plan is ready, CGHH would enter into a new long-term agreement with Angus Council and CGLMC for the management and operation of the golf courses.

"Angus Council would continue to own the land and golf courses under any such long-term agreement, and it is anticipated that CGLMC would continue to have a role in monitoring the operation of the golf courses.”

The second phase will be subject to a separate consultation once fully developed.