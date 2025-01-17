Forfar residents' bid to slow down speeding drivers set for council showdown following delay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A petition demanding action to cut the growing problem of speeding drivers in an Angus hamlet is set for a council showdown next week after being delayed by council chiefs.

Around 50 locals have put their names to the petition prompted by accident fears on the B9113 Montrose road.

Residents say drivers have been seen driving at excessive speeds on the 30mph road and want to “prevent” a possible fatality rather than “wait for one to happen”.

However, an accompanying roads department report based on a traffic survey has suggested that Gowanbank doesn’t have a speeding problem with only one recorded accident on that stretch of the B9113 since 2019.

The petition was previously debated at a scrutiny and audit committee late last year but was deferred.

It is now set to go before councillors for debate at a communities committee next week.

Clear and present danger

The bid to ramp up traffic measures has been led by local resident Ian Nimmo White who claims that the rate some drivers pass at is a “clear and present danger.”

Residents also say the road is busy route for HGV and agricultural traffic, which “shake” houses close to the road as they speed by.

What do locals want to see done?

The petition suggests safety measures such as:

Reduction of the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph.

The construction of speed bumps.

The construction of islands left and right to create a chicane effect.

The installation of a speed camera.

The petition will go before councillors during Tuesday’s communities committee.