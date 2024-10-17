Around 50 people have signed a petition asking for measures to cut speeding through Gowanbank. (Google Maps)

A petition demanding action to cut the growing problem of speeding drivers in an Angus hamlet is set to go before councillors next week.

Around 50 locals have put their names to the petition prompted by accident fears on the B9113 Montrose road.

Residents say drivers have been seen driving at excessive speeds on the 30mph road and want to “prevent” a possible fatality rather than “wait for one to happen”.

The bid to ramp up traffic measures has been led by Gowanbank resident Ian Nimmo White.

“We are deeply concerned with the speed of vehicles of all types and sizes which is taking place on our road in both directions,” he said.

“There is a clear and present danger to us when walking the road, especially the children walking down to school and back up later going home.”

Residents also say the road is busy route for HGV and agricultural traffic, which “shake” houses close to the road as they speed by.

The petition suggests safety measures such as:-

Reduction of the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph.

The construction of speed bumps.

The construction of islands left and right to create a chicane effect.

The installation of a speed camera.

The petition will go before councillors during Tuesday’s scrutiny and audit committee.