Councillors pause children's care home scheme for service review

Angus Council has put the brakes on a £1.5 million vulnerable children care home scheme.

The decision comes as work continues on a Brechin house to provide accommodation for four children in residential care placements outside of Angus.

However, plans for a second home have now been put on the back burner by council chiefs.

The project was initially approved by planners back in December 2022.

The proposal was paused at the recent ​Family, Education and Justice committee meeting.

At the time it was said that the council lacked capacity in children’s residential services to provide care for all Angus children who require residential care placements.

In November 2022, demand for placements was 200% more than the county’s in-house capacity.

Under the plans, two four-bedroom homes would be developed in Angus, with the first due to be open in the spring.

However, councillors put the brakes on the development at a recent meeting of the Family, Education and Justice committee until the completion of a service review, despite service cut fears.

But questions were also raised about the report and about the future timescale for the project.

Scottish Conservative and Unionist councillor Ross Greig: “I note the words strategic review, service review and pause, and I read that as being council-speak for a reduction in staff or a reduction in service, and it’s not going to be what we wanted it to be.

“If we pause this, when and if will it be un-paused?”

But, Kirsty Lee, the local authority’s Children, families and justice interim director made assurances to elected members that the review would not lead to service cuts.

She also added that since approval for the project was granted, there had been a decline in the number of youngsters requiring external care.

Ms Lee said: “I completely appreciate the concern when you see service review that there is an ambition that we will reduce front-line services.

“That’s absolutely not the intention.

“It is about what we need to deliver in the best ways.”

She added “Potentially it’s easier for us to come today and say crack we’ll on and develop the next children’s house, but I think we need to be clear it’s absolutely right.”