Councillors approve more than £400k to improve bus service upgrades

More than £400,000 will go towards improving access to public bus services in Angus, it was confirmed at Angus Council’s Policy and Resources Grants Sub-Committee this week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee noted the award of £191,000 to replace bus shelters across Montrose. It also approved the acceptance of a further £212,550, which arises from a bid by the Tayside Bus Alliance.

The work will contribute towards the council’s aim to improve travels links in and around Angus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the funding is from Transport Scotland’s Bus Infrastructure Fund, the Scottish Government’s primary fund for the development, design and construction of bus infrastructure. It aims to deliver improvements to services that contribute to national priorities of eradicating child poverty, growing the economy, tackling climate emergency and improving public services.

Members agreed to allocate cash to replace bus shelters in Montrose.

Many bus shelters in Montrose are in poor condition and money is being directed there as it is felt it will make the greatest difference. Funding for the Tayside Bus Alliance will see a series of upgrades on routes in and out of Dundee city centre, focusing on the Arbroath and Lochee Road corridors.

The project involves improvements at 26 bus stops – along the A90, at Ethiebeaton, Easthaven, and the A930 (Barry by-pass) and includes upgrading shelters, display board infrastructure and associated works.

A procurement authority report go to Policy and Resources on December 2.