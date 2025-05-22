Councillors agree new rules to keep dogs on leads in Angus cemeteries

Dogs are to be kept on leads in Angus cemeteries as councillors agree new rules aimed at curbing dog fouling.

It comes after a report revealed the local authority has received multiple complaints of “irresponsible behaviour” by owners who have allowed their dogs to roam unchecked and foul on burial grounds

The report went before councillors on the local authority’s communities committee.

The new rules mean all dogs must be kept on a short lead when visiting cemeteries in Angus. Signage will also be updated to reflect the change.

​Councillor Jill Scott.

However, the council will look to adopt a self-policing approach to enforcing the new rules.

Council director Graeme Dailly said: “I should highlight we are talking about a very small minority where this is an issue. Most people are very respectful in our burial grounds.

“We have rules for our parks and burial grounds that have been in place for many years and I think, overall, we would agree these are followed effectively. In truth, they’re mostly self-policing enforced.”

He added: “Of course, there’s no guarantee (these new rules) will make a difference. But on balance, we thought it was the right thing to at least try this slight change of rule.”

The move follows complaints to the council. ​(Google Maps)

The new rules were unanimously backed by councillors.

Independent councillor Jill Scott added: “Our cemeteries are stunningly beautiful and for anybody to be able to walk away without picking up dog mess is just a sad reflection of where we are today.”

She added: “I actually do take my dog to the cemetery for us to go and put flowers on family members’ graves.

“If my dog fouls, I wouldn’t dream of leaving it. It blows my mind that people do walk away and not pick it up.”