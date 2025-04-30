Councillor seeks clarity on how review of SFRS resources affects Broughty Ferry station
The service is currently carrying out a review which includes numbers of staff, appliances and stations, and it has been confirmed that Balmossie station is among the more than 20 locations being considered for change.
The station has come under threat several times in the last decade, most recently in 2017, but its future was secured when ambulance crews moved into the premises alongside the brigade the following year.
Mr Cordell said: “This news is a concerning case of déjà vu for residents of Broughty Ferry. There have been many attempts to close the station over the years and these have all been fought successfully before through active campaigns that have united the local community, politicians and fire brigade union. Were there to be any threat to the station now then I am sure it would be no different this time.
“With the Ferry’s expanding boundaries, it makes no sense to include Balmossie in any conversations around possible closure which is why I have written outlining my view that this would be a retrograde step and seeking clarity on the current position and upcoming review process.”
Following an options appraisal process, a public consultation is planned for summer.