Council leader reveals budget proposals but holds back on possible council tax rise

The leader of Angus Council has remained tight-lipped on possible council tax rises ahead of budget day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Administration chief Bill Duff revealed the budget proposals for the 2025/26 financial year at a briefing on Monday.

The local authority is looking to plug an £11.7 million shortfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the briefing, Mr Duff set out a range of measures the ruling SNP administration plans to bring in.

Councillor Bill Duff.

He had previously warned residents could face a double-digit hike in council tax in order to balance the books.

But on Monday, he refused to be drawn on how much the increase could be.

He said: “What I would say is the increase we will propose is as well judged as we can get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an administration, we have to take a sober view of our current situation and plan accordingly.”

The SNP administration will pledge £5m worth of support to areas including school transport, looked after children and road maintenance.”

The budget proposals also include:-

Ending town centre parking charges.

Restoring the general waste skip to Brechin recycling site.

Support for Angus Alive by reducing previously planned in their management fee from £500k to £250k

Rejoining Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce to help boost economic well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional support for community councils to assist volunteers

Increases of around 5% are also being proposed for a number of council charges. This includes school meals, which could rise by 10p. This means the cost for primary pupils will be £2.40 and £2.50 for secondary.

The annual green bin fee for garden waste will rise to £52.50.

The SNP administration will present their budget proposals at a special meeting on Thursday, when other political groups will also set out their ideas.