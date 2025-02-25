Council leader reveals budget proposals but holds back on possible council tax rise
Administration chief Bill Duff revealed the budget proposals for the 2025/26 financial year at a briefing on Monday.
The local authority is looking to plug an £11.7 million shortfall.
During the briefing, Mr Duff set out a range of measures the ruling SNP administration plans to bring in.
He had previously warned residents could face a double-digit hike in council tax in order to balance the books.
But on Monday, he refused to be drawn on how much the increase could be.
He said: “What I would say is the increase we will propose is as well judged as we can get it.
“As an administration, we have to take a sober view of our current situation and plan accordingly.”
The SNP administration will pledge £5m worth of support to areas including school transport, looked after children and road maintenance.”
The budget proposals also include:-
Ending town centre parking charges.
Restoring the general waste skip to Brechin recycling site.
Support for Angus Alive by reducing previously planned in their management fee from £500k to £250k
Rejoining Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce to help boost economic well-being.
Additional support for community councils to assist volunteers
Increases of around 5% are also being proposed for a number of council charges. This includes school meals, which could rise by 10p. This means the cost for primary pupils will be £2.40 and £2.50 for secondary.
The annual green bin fee for garden waste will rise to £52.50.
The SNP administration will present their budget proposals at a special meeting on Thursday, when other political groups will also set out their ideas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.