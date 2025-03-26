Contractor appointed for Penicuik High School redevelopment

Morrison Construction Ltd has been appointed as the preferred contractor to redevelop Penicuik High School.

Midlothian Council is currently seeking planning consent for the re-use and retrofit of the original B-listed 1930s building.

The proposals include a new extension, and a new ‘heart’ of the school which will be created around the original assembly hall and courtyard spaces.

The enclosure of these courtyards will also provide a new social space for dining and indoor sports.

A new accessible entrance plaza will be created on the north side of the school, with various other improvements made, including to the lifts and toilets.

New outdoor learning and green spaces will also be provided.

Once completed, the upgraded, energy-efficient school will be able to accommodate its full school roll of 945 pupils comfortably, including up to 24 pupils with Additional Support Needs (ASN).

This means that it will accommodate more than double the number of ASN places currently available.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Ellen Scott welcomed the appointment, and praised the design for incorporating the current building.

She said: “We’re looking forward to Morrison Construction Ltd starting work on the site. The improvements will create an inspiring learning environment for our young people.

“I am especially pleased that the 1930s building retrofit will mean this iconic landmark will be retained and enhanced for future students to enjoy.”

David Ewing, Managing Director for Morrison Construction Building Central, commented: “We are delighted to be working once again with our partners at Midlothian Council to bring forward another high-quality educational facility for local students.

"We have a strong track record in renovating and extending old school buildings into spaces fit for the modern educational era and we look forward to enhancing that reputation by delivering for the staff and pupils at Penicuik.”

The design team is led by Atkins Realis and Holmes Miller are the project’s architect.