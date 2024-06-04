Centuries-old Angus archives could be moved in a near £300,000 Arbroath library move

The archives have been housed at the Hunter Library, near Forfar, since 2005. (Google Maps)

The centuries-old Angus archives could be moved to Arbroath Library in a relocation project costing almost £300,000.

Angus Archives has been based in the Hunter Library beside the ancient Restenneth Priory on the outskirts of Forfar since 2005 and is home to documents charting eight centuries of Angus history.

However, its 20-year lease expires in February and Angus Alive says it’s no longer viable for the archives to remain at Restenneth.

Now, the council leisure trust is looking to relocate the archive to Arbroath Library in a new £290k plan.

Councillors will be asked to agree to the termination of the Hunter Library lease at a policy and resources committee today.

Angus Archives collects, preserves and makes available the written and photographic heritage of Angus.

The archive has a vast wealth of resources, from original documents, thousands of photographs, books, unique indexes, transcripts, family histories and research files.

The nearly £300k overhaul would see the archives moved to the first floor of the Arbroath Library.

Library and ACCESS services would be moved to Arbroath’s Saltire Leisure Centre while the proposed works are being carried out.

Wedding ceremonies in the libraries Corsar art gallery would also come to an end, with the town’s Signal Tower museum and Webster Theatre being suggested as alternative venues.

If given the green light next week, Angus Alive will begin a six-week public consultation on the Arbroath library plan.

Works for the overhaul would run for six months at the start of 2025 and it’s hoped that the new archive would welcome its first visitors in July next year.

It’s hoped the move will encourage more visitors

A report, lodged by director of legal, governance & change Jackie Buchanan said: “Relocating the Archives to the Arbroath Library building would make them more accessible to the general public – with Arbroath Library being a fully accessible building, located near the town centre.