Broughty Castle summer opening assured after council allocates funding

Broughty Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell has welcomed the £50,000 funding boost for Broughty Castle and museum, allocated in Dundee City Council’s budget.

Leisure & Culture Dundee (LACD) has been awarded the cash to support the historic site’s operations, though this will come with some reductions in opening hours.

However, Mr Cordell welcomed the funding, which will help to keep the castle open during the summer season.

It was revealed in a report to the council's governance committee in December that LACD was recommending the castle’s closure, due to budgetary constraints.

The cash allocation means the castle will be able to open for the summer season. (Tim Vickers)

At that Mr Cordell moved a motion to defer any decision to allow council officers and LACD to fully engage with Historic Environment Scotland and any other interested parties, regarding the long-term funding and management of the castle, museum and grounds.

Mr Cordell said: “The news that the castle will be funded throughout the summer will be welcomed by all and the additional funding to allow lighting of the building at night will further enhance what is an iconic building and one of biggest tourist assets, not just in the Ferry but Dundee too.

“Since the threat to the future of the castle emerged, I have been involved in meetings and conversations with local community groups, Historic Environment Scotland, Leisure & Culture Dundee and others.

“There has been so much interest and so many exciting ideas discussed which has proved there is an enormous appetite for the castle remaining open to the public and continuing to enhance the visitor experience in Broughty Ferry.

“I believe this security of funding will allow all those with the best interests of Broughty Ferry and the castle at heart the time necessary to deliver a sustainable model for the castle and its grounds long into the future.”

Anna Day, Head of Libraries and Cultural Services at Leisure & Culture Dundee, added: "We welcome the decision by elected members in relation to Broughty Castle Museum.

"Leisure & Culture Dundee will continue to run the historic site and work with local and national partners to determine the castle's longer term future."