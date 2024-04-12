Bid to covert unused homeless hostel into aparthotel recommended for approval

The Queen's Close shelter has been empty since a fatal fire occurred there in 2007. (Google Maps)

Montrose’s Queen’s Close hostel could be brought back into use as serviced apartments if the plans are given the green light from councillors.

Applicants W9A Investments Ltd plan to convert the 11-bedsits into five apartments totalling 13 beds.

The company plan to create three two-bed, one three-bed, and one four-bed apartment.

Each would contain kitchen facilities, a bathroom, and a living room space.

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposals at a development standard meeting next week.

The hostel has sat empty for 17 years

The former homeless hostel has been unused since a fatal fire in 2007 – despite Angus Council spending £355,000 on upgrading it in the aftermath.

The local authority has attempted to offload the property in the intervening years and a deal – worth £110k – was struck in 2015.

However, this collapsed and the council was forced to look for another buyer.

A deal has now been secured with West Lothian-based company W9A Investments Ltd – on the condition planning permission is granted for the site.

Demand for Montrose accommodation

The applicants have said the proposal will breathe new life into the unused B-listed building.

In a supporting statement, they said: “The building is currently vacant, and has been for some 17 years.

“The proposal is for an aparthotel and will result in the reuse of an important historic asset in central Montrose, bringing a vacant building back into active use”

The applicants also say there is a high demand for this kind of accommodation in the area.