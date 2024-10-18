Bid for seven new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for approval

The application will be considered by councillors on Tuesday.

Plans for seven new homes to be built on a former Forfar nursery site have been recommended for approval.

Edinburgh-based developers Cullross are hoping to build seven new detached houses on land at Lour Road.

The site, a one-time nursery beside the former Beech Hill residential home, had belonged to Angus Council but was put on the market several years ago.

If approved, an existing building within the site would also be restored to provide a further four bedroom house.

A single objection has been lodged from a neighbour who raised concerns about the impact on wildlife.

However, council bosses have recommended the bid for approval saying there are no “material considerations” that would justify refusing the “small scale” development.

The site at Lour Road has been the subject of two previous planning applications from Cullross.

Both applications sought permission to build in excess of 40 homes.

However, they drew a raft of objections from locals due to concerns over possible flooding and impacts on wildlife habitat.

Objectors also said there could be impact on mourners at Newmonthill cemetery which sits beside the site.

The applications were subsequently withdrawn.

A fresh plan was then lodged by Cullross for just seven houses at the site.

In their supporting statement, they said: “In response to the feedback from the local authority regarding our previous two planning applications, we have carefully reviewed and addressed the concerns raised about the overdevelopment of the site.

“By decreasing the number of units, we aim to create a more harmonious integration with the existing neighbourhood.”

The bid will go before councillors during a Development Standards Committee on Tuesday.