Arbroath Starbucks heading back to planning committee as council chiefs seek clarifications

The historic building was reduced to rubble and the site has lain since the hotel was destroyed by fire in 2006. (Google Maps)

Applicants Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties were previously told the cafe and drive-thru bid did not meet Angus Council’s planning framework – with officials saying the site is safeguarded for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

But the bid was given the green light at a development management review committee (DMRC) in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, officials are now asking councillors to clarify their stance on the application.

They say it was unclear whether councillors agreed or disagreed during the committee debate on whether the plans were in compliance with the council’s policies.

In a report, director of legal, governance & change, Jackie Buchanan said: “The DMRC at the meeting of March 4 determined to uphold the appeal and grant planning permission.

“It was, however, not clear from the deliberations as to whether the committee determined the proposal to be in accordance with the development plan or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors will have to make their position clear on the issue and the reasons for their decision at a meeting schduled for Friday.

Hotel Fire

The applicants want to build a cafe and drive-thru on the site of the former Seaforth Hotel in Arbroath, which was destroyed by fire in 2006.

The historic building was reduced to rubble and the site has lain empty ever since.

The site is between Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park and the popular West Links tourist area.