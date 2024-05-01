Arbroath Starbucks heading back to planning committee as council chiefs seek clarifications

Approved plans for a Starbucks on the former site of the Seaforth Hotel in Arbroath will head back to planning chiefs for “clarification” amid concerns over the application’s compliance with council policy.
By Liam Rutherford
Published 1st May 2024, 15:00 BST
The historic building was reduced to rubble and the site has lain since the hotel was destroyed by fire in 2006. (Google Maps)The historic building was reduced to rubble and the site has lain since the hotel was destroyed by fire in 2006. (Google Maps)
Applicants Mungo Park Ltd and CW Properties were previously told the cafe and drive-thru bid did not meet Angus Council’s planning framework – with officials saying the site is safeguarded for hotel, leisure or tourism use.

But the bid was given the green light at a development management review committee (DMRC) in March.

However, officials are now asking councillors to clarify their stance on the application.

They say it was unclear whether councillors agreed or disagreed during the committee debate on whether the plans were in compliance with the council’s policies.

In a report, director of legal, governance & change, Jackie Buchanan said: “The DMRC at the meeting of March 4 determined to uphold the appeal and grant planning permission.

“It was, however, not clear from the deliberations as to whether the committee determined the proposal to be in accordance with the development plan or not.”

Councillors will have to make their position clear on the issue and the reasons for their decision at a meeting schduled for Friday.

Hotel Fire

The applicants want to build a cafe and drive-thru on the site of the former Seaforth Hotel in Arbroath, which was destroyed by fire in 2006.

The historic building was reduced to rubble and the site has lain empty ever since.

The site is between Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park and the popular West Links tourist area.

A number of proposals for the land have been put forward in the years since the blaze but none have progressed.

