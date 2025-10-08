Arbroath Community Centre to hit the market after takeover plan collapse

Arbroath Community Centre has been put on the market after a lease deal for the building fell through.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year councillors backed community interest company Shape Wellbeing’s plan to take over the building.

The company had put forward ambitious proposals to develop facilities for the unused building, with plans including a VR studio, a padel ball court and a skim simulator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a recent council report revealed that the company is no longer pursuing a lease of the centre.

​Cllr Martin Shepherd hopes that a future for the building can be found.

The building, on Marketgate, was one of four community facilities ditched by the council’s leisure trust ANGUSalive in a cost-cutting move back in 2023.

While it has not been used as a community centre since 2020, it was given a new role as a Covid-19 vaccination hub.

At a recent full council meeting, councillors agreed to declare the centre surplus to requirements and offer it for lease or sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arbroath West representative Martin Shepherd said : “I hope a sale will perhaps result in the building going back into the community and the building finds a future use.

“The last thing I want to see is a dilapidated community centre.”

Councillor Julie Bell added: “I would like to thank Shape for their work on this, I really liked their proposal for this initiative.

“While I’m sorry to see them depart, I wish them well for their onward journey.”