Approval recommended for plan to turn former school into social housing

The building has been standing vacant since 2016.

The bid, lodged by Angus Council, is aiming to have Invertay House turned into social housing.

If given the green light, the former school building and janitor’s house would be converted into 16 flats and three new homes would also be built on the site.

The converted buildings would provide 14 one-bedroom homes, one two-bedroom home and one four-bedroom home.

The proposals will be decided by councillors at a development standards committee meeting this week.

Council chiefs say the proposals will safeguard the listed building from falling into degradation and boost the area’s housing stock.

Service leader for planning and sustainable growth Jill Paterson said: “The site contains buildings that are of recognised architectural and historic interest,and it occupies a prominent location on an approach to the town centre.

“There is a public interest in securing a new use for those buildings that safeguards their long-term future and avoids the potential for deterioration.

“The proposal would secure a new use and a viable future for important listed buildings on a prominent site in a manner that would not significantly adversely affect their special interest or setting.”

Invertay House was built in 1878 as Monifieth Public School and offered education for primary and secondary pupils until 1966.

It then became Invertay Primary School until 1985, when the community lost a hard-fought campaign to save it the school from closure.

The building was then used as an office until 2016 when it was vacated by the council.