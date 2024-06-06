Councillors agreed the funding proposals this week.

Roads across Angus are set to benefit from half-a-million pounds worth of additional maintenance as councillors green-light new funding plans.

At a meeting this week, councillors on the policy and resources committee agreed to use £500k from a Scottish Government grant given to the authority to help them with the provision of local services.

This will be in addition to the £1m Angus Council have already earmarked for road maintenance in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, SNP councillor Chris Beattie said the additional funds would help repair the damage local roads have taken in recent months.

“It’s no surprise that our roads have taken a real battering over the winter”, he said.

“So it’s just good to see that £500k going into roads on top of our £1 million permanent increase to our capital budget for roads.”

Extra money ‘good for the roads’

SNP councillor Kenny Braes added: “The people of Angus are constantly at me about the state of the roads and we are doing all we can, this extra half a million will do nothing but good for the roads.

“Some might say it’s a drop in the ocean, I think it’s a bit more than that and just a comment that we have never spent more on our roads than we are now.”