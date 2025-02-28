Angus residents to wait and see if plea to cut speed limit will be answered
More than 90 locals put their names to a petition calling for the limit on a stretch of the A935 Brechin to Montrose road to be reduced to 30mph. Residents claim that “dangerous driving” on the 60mph road has resulted in a high number of accidents near their homes.
However, councillors at a recent communities committee said Balwyllo should not be treated as a one-off case as the local authority carries out an Angus-wide speed strategy review.
The review could include changes alongside Scotland-wide consideration of reducing the limit on single-carriageways from 60mph to 50mph. A council-run speed survey on the A935 near Balwyllo Cottages found the average speed of vehicles was 53mph.
Officers were concerned that lowering the speed limit could lead to “inconsistencies” with similar areas across Angus, which would not be helpful for drivers.
Speaking at the meeting, local farmer Leask Mackie said the figures do not reflect the situation for those living in the area.
He said: “There are close shaves daily, blasting of horns, screeching of brakes and dangerous overtaking.”
Councillors said that a review would not be bumped down the road.
Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I’ve been selected to sit on this group looking at the whole area. I don’t think there’s any danger of this being kicked into the long grass and forgotten.”