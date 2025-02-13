Angus Council tenants' 5.2% rent hike approved

Angus Council tenants will see their rent rise by 5.2% in April.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority’s housing committee agreed the increase at a meeting this week.

It means the average weekly rent will rise to £84.91. The increase will come into effect from April 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council housing chiefs say the increase is required to help the local authority look after and improve its housing stock.

The increase was agreed at a housing committee meeting this week.

Rent to be increased by 5.2%

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, committee convener Beth Whiteside said: “We are acutely aware of how the cost-of-living crisis has affected many Angus residents.

“At the same time, however, we know that to provide good quality homes our housing revenue account must be adequately resourced.

“In comparison to other local authorities, our rents are very much below the average rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this is to be welcomed in terms of affordability, it also means that our service is among the lowest resourced.

“There is a fine balance to be made.”

The 5.2% increase was the lowest of three options put to tenants in a rent consultation.

The other suggested options were 6.7% or 8.2%.

However, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig made a bid for a 4% increase to be agreed.

But he was told the idea “would not work” financially.

He said: “I sit quite uncomfortably with a 5.2% increase.

“Given the assurances I have asked for – that this increase will provide a better service – that is something I will be keeping very close tabs on to see that those improvements do happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to come to this committee next year and find we’re sitting on millions of pounds worth of surpluses.

“Tenants expect a standard of service from us and I want to make sure that we deliver that.”