Angus Council tenants' 5.2% rent hike approved
The local authority’s housing committee agreed the increase at a meeting this week.
It means the average weekly rent will rise to £84.91. The increase will come into effect from April 7.
Council housing chiefs say the increase is required to help the local authority look after and improve its housing stock.
Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, committee convener Beth Whiteside said: “We are acutely aware of how the cost-of-living crisis has affected many Angus residents.
“At the same time, however, we know that to provide good quality homes our housing revenue account must be adequately resourced.
“In comparison to other local authorities, our rents are very much below the average rate.
“While this is to be welcomed in terms of affordability, it also means that our service is among the lowest resourced.
“There is a fine balance to be made.”
The 5.2% increase was the lowest of three options put to tenants in a rent consultation.
The other suggested options were 6.7% or 8.2%.
However, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting Forfar Conservative councillor Ross Greig made a bid for a 4% increase to be agreed.
But he was told the idea “would not work” financially.
He said: “I sit quite uncomfortably with a 5.2% increase.
“Given the assurances I have asked for – that this increase will provide a better service – that is something I will be keeping very close tabs on to see that those improvements do happen.
“I don’t want to come to this committee next year and find we’re sitting on millions of pounds worth of surpluses.
“Tenants expect a standard of service from us and I want to make sure that we deliver that.”