Angus Council pledges £320k towards ‘urgent’ repairs of listed buildings

​Inglis Memorial Hall is one of Edzell’s best known landmarks. (Google Maps)

More than a quarter of a million pounds has been pledged for “urgent” repairs to be carried out on listed buildings across Angus.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have approved plans to spend £320,000 refurbishing three buildings in the region after surveys flagged essential work was needed to ensure they remain wind and watertight.

These are: Brechin Town House Museum, Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens Museum and Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three landmark buildings are described in a council report as being of historic importance.

​Brechin Townhouse Museum is one of the properties to be repaired.

They were handed back to Angus Council last year by the local authority’s own leisure trust Angus Alive.

At the time, it was said the decision was taken due to increasing financial pressures.

The council is now currently working with community groups looking to take on ownership of the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s hoped the £320k pledged for repairs will mean any organisation wishing to run the properties will not have to find the funding for the work.

Speaking at the recent committee meeting, Conservative councillor Ross Greig argued that the buildings would be in better hands being run by local groups.

He said: “The interest that has been shown, as well as a lot of work that has been put in, has indeed proven what was (previously) said – these community groups will do a far better job than Angus Alive.

“I would hope (Angus Alive) perhaps take a leaf out of their book and fully utilising buildings they currently have.”