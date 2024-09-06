Angus Council pledges £320k towards ‘urgent’ repairs of listed buildings
Councillors have approved plans to spend £320,000 refurbishing three buildings in the region after surveys flagged essential work was needed to ensure they remain wind and watertight.
These are: Brechin Town House Museum, Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens Museum and Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell.
All three landmark buildings are described in a council report as being of historic importance.
They were handed back to Angus Council last year by the local authority’s own leisure trust Angus Alive.
At the time, it was said the decision was taken due to increasing financial pressures.
The council is now currently working with community groups looking to take on ownership of the buildings.
And it’s hoped the £320k pledged for repairs will mean any organisation wishing to run the properties will not have to find the funding for the work.
Speaking at the recent committee meeting, Conservative councillor Ross Greig argued that the buildings would be in better hands being run by local groups.
He said: “The interest that has been shown, as well as a lot of work that has been put in, has indeed proven what was (previously) said – these community groups will do a far better job than Angus Alive.
“I would hope (Angus Alive) perhaps take a leaf out of their book and fully utilising buildings they currently have.”