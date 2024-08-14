Carnoustie - Championship Course.

Angus Council is seeking views on proposed changes at Carnoustie Golf Links.

These changes affect who will manage and operate the golf courses at Carnoustie. Access for local golfers will continue to be protected.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee has developed a proposal intended to preserve access for local golfers at a fair price for the long term, while also seeking to maintain Carnoustie’s status as a venue for major competitions such as The Open Championship.

To begin Phase 1, and to work towards delivering its ambition, CGLMC is proposing to commission a separate operating company (owned by private investors) called Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH) to undertake the day-to-day management of Carnoustie Golf Links on its behalf for the remaining period of the Management Agreement which expires in 2033. This separate company already owns and runs the Carnoustie Golf Hotel. CGLMC’s proposal will therefore allow the golf courses and golf hotel to be managed and operated together by one entity.

The operating company (as CGLMC’s investment partner) has plans for significant investment in golf and hotel facilities in Carnoustie which would be delivered as part of a long-term vision to develop the hotel and the course in order to attract major golf events to Carnoustie.

Those long-term investment plans (Phase 2) would be subject to a separate public consultation once they are fully developed.

The survey, open to all, opened on August 8 until Wednesday, September 18.

The survey is available on Engage Angus online, where full details of the proposed changes can be found.

Two informal drop-in events have been scheduled to take place during the consultation period.

Public Drop-in Event 1: Tuesday 13th August. Carnoustie Golf Hotel 2 to 5pm

Public Drop-in Event 2: Wednesday 4th September. Carnoustie Golf Hotel 4 to 7pm

The results of the consultation will be used to inform decisions to be made by Angus Councillors on whether to agree to what CGLMC is proposing.