50MW Montrose battery storage plant near House of Dun gets green light

​The plans attracted a raft of objections, but developer Renewable Energy System says the project will help to meet an increased demand for green energy. (Pic: RES)

Plans for a 50MW battery storage plant near the House of Dun in Angus have been approved by planning chiefs despite a raft of objections.

The bid, lodged by Renewable Energy System, will see the creation of an 8,250 sq. m. compound within a 3.7-hectare field.

Developers say the site will house 32 metal battery storage containers that will hold the energy to feed into the nearby Dun electricity substation.

The site sits beside the A935 Montrose to Brechin road close to the House of Dun, a stately home which dates back to the 18th century.

The application was unanimously approved by councillors at a recent development standards committee meeting.

SNP councillor Lloyd Melville said: “I believe technology like this is absolutely critical to accelerating our transition to net zero and we all need to get used to seeing it.”

The project has split local opinion.

A total of 11 objections submitted against the application – and a further nine representations were lodged in support.

Among those opposing the plan is the Hillside, Dun and Logie Pert Community Council, who raised concerns over public safety and the potential impact the project will have on the local area.

However, the developers say the project will help meet increasing supply and demand needs for green energy.

Peter Deeney, project manager for the development said: “The way in which we generate electricity is changing. Vast amounts of renewable energy generation are being connected to the national grid in order to address various needs such as security of energy supply, reduction on reliance of fossil fuels and meeting Scotland’s net-zero targets.

“The way in which we use electricity is also rapidly changing, we now use more electronic devices than ever before, electric vehicles are seen more in road transport and the electrical heating of homes is becoming more commonplace. Our national grid is therefore in a transitionary period and developments like this one help to manage increasingly complex supply and demand needs.”