11% council tax hike approved as Angus Council sets budget

Councillors passed the budget at a full council meeting on Thursday. (Google Maps)

Council tax will be raised by 11% for Angus residents as the council’s budget for the next financial year is approved.

The minority SNP administration’s budget proposals were voted through at a meeting held on Thursday.

It means a council tax hike of 11% for those living in the county. This equates to a £144.84 increase for those in Band D.

The Conservative/Independent opposition group put forward a 9.5% council tax increase.

Two non-aligned councillors proposed a 9% council tax rise.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Provost David Cheape said: “I acknowledge that residents may have concerns in regards to the extent of the proposed increase in council tax.

“We need to move away from Angus being amongst the local authorities with the lowest council tax and move perhaps towards the median.

“Even with our proposed 11% increase today, due to not dissimilar increase across other authorities, we will still remain among the lowest.”

Angus Council leader Bill Duff has described this year’s proposals as the “most challenging” budget he has seen in over a decade.

Other measures included in the ministrations budget include:-

Ending town centre parking charges.

Restoring the general waste skip to Brechin recycling site.

Support for Angus Alive by reducing previously planned in their management fee from £500k to £250k.

Rejoining Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce to help boost economic wellbeing.

Additional support for community councils to assist volunteers.

A number of council charges will also increase by 5%.

This includes school meals, which will rise by 10p. This means the cost for primary pupils will be £2.40 and £2.50 for secondary.

A £1m Angus infrastructure fund to unlock £20m of borrowing power will also be established.