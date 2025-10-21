Candidate claims ‘slash and burn’ budget by chancellor as more cuts forecast

Angus South SNP Candidate Lloyd Melville has accused Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves of planning a “slash and burn” Budget after she admitted public spending cuts and further tax rises are on the table.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking recently to Sky's deputy political editor Sam Coates, Ms Reeves confirmed she was considering both tax rises and public spending cuts - despite already increasing taxes on whisky, Scotland’s energy sector and family farms.

Mr Melville pointed out that, at the same time, energy bills continue to rise, and families face extra pressure from increased domestic costs and higher prices in the shops because of the import costs of Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said a promised £300 cut in energy bills has failed to materialise, with Ofgem data showing the average household bill has risen by £187.

Angus South SNP Candidate Lloyd Melville

Mr Melville said: “When Labour’s reckless tax hikes are already hampering investment, costing jobs, and putting our agricultural sector at risk, it beggars belief that Rachel Reeves is coming for more.

“Families can feel the cost of Labour in their pockets — higher bills, higher prices, and small businesses under huge pressure from national insurance hikes. Instead of hitting hard-working families again, it’s time for Labour to bring in a wealth tax on the billionaires instead.

“For Scotland, another slash and burn Labour budget tells us that no matter who is in 10 Downing Street, we are always an afterthought – and families here in Angus pay the price. That’s why independence has never been more urgent. Scotland needs the power to invest in people, communities and our future.”