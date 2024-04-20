Call for end to mental health postcode lottery

​Tess White, Conservative deputy health and social care spokesperson

Even those women referred for psychiatric assessment may have to wait 10 months for treatment, according to nationwide research.

Information obtained from all of Scotland’s 14 health boards exposes wide differences in the care available in each board and the information collected on referrals and waiting times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in four mothers develop mental health issues as a result of pregnancy or childbirth with common conditions including postnatal depression, anxiety, psychosis and obsessive compulsive disorder.

At least 463 women seeking help for mental health problems triggered by pregnancy or childbirth last year received no treatment after assessment.

Women wait an average of 20 days for an appointment with a specialist in Tayside.

Ms White, Conservative deputy health and social care spokesperson, said that the Scottish Government has cut £30m from mental health budgets prompting more concern for services considered by many experts to be already under-resourced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley McArthur, from Broughty Ferry, first suffered postpartum psychosis weeks after the traumatic, premature birth of her daughter in January 2019. She is, along with her sister Margaret Reid who lives near Forfar, now campaigning for better psychiatric care for pregnant women and new mothers.

She said: “Women enduring severe psychiatric trauma linked to pregnancy or childbirth are being failed every day and deserve urgent action. Many are waiting far too long for a first appointment, when the need for support and treatment could not be more urgent. Then when they finally are offered the help they need, it may be hundreds of miles from their home.”