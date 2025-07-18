Angus voters urged to ensure their electoral registration is up to date

Angus residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.

The Electoral Registration Officer is contacting every household to check that the register is up to date, and to identify any residents who should be registered but are currently missing.

Darryl Rae, electoral registration officer for Angus & Perth & Kinross Councils, said: “The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate and up to date. To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Voters have to ensure their registration details are up to date.

Figures show that as many as one million people in Scotland are missing from the register or incorrectly registered at their current address.

Sarah Mackie, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: “It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so, especially ahead of the Scottish Parliament election next year. We urge people to check for updates from their Electoral Registration Officer on this year’s canvass.

“If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your Electoral Registration Officer when asked and register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.”

Further information can be found on the Electoral Commission website.