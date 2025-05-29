Youngsters sample life on Royal Marines base as part of annual initiative
The day-long visit – which involved pupils from Arbroath High School, Arbroath Academy, Carnoustie High School, Monifieth High School, Forfar Academy, Webster’s High School, Brechin High School and Montrose Academy – was part of an annual initiative run by the Lord Lieutenant’s office.
Every year, the Angus Lieutenancy hosts its Spirit of Adventure day, in which secondary pupils are guests of Pat Sawers, Lord-Lieutenant of Angus, who this year was assisted by Deputy Lieutenant Debbie Porter and 45 Commando Duty officer Lt Luke Bradley.
The annual initiative started as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 when youngsters completed six different walks through Glen Clova and Glen Prosen.
The lucky pupils took part in various activities under the supervision of highly trained Royal Marines.
These included wall climbing in the Ben Nowak sports centre, a demonstration of various weapons (none were loaded), and a demonstration of the field ration packs, kit bags and a Jackal armoured vehicle.
Both the teachers and pupils enjoyed a wonderful lunch in the golf pavilion before returning to activities in the afternoon. At the end of the day, one pupil from each school was offered a free place next year, at The Outdoor Ridgway Adventure Centre Ardmore Northwest Scotland. (Pics: Wallace Ferrier)