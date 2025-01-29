Young Scot Awards ready to recognise exceptional young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stage is set for a celebration as the Young Scot Awards returns to the Platform venue in Glasgow to honour the remarkable achievements of Scotland's young people.

Since their inception in 2006, the awards have been Scotland's only national event dedicated to recognising the extraordinary efforts of 11 to 26-year-olds who are making a difference in their communities and beyond.

Nominations are now open, and Young Scot is calling on people to highlight the triumphs of young people by highlighting their invaluable contributions to areas such as the environment, their communities and Scotland’s sport and physical activity scene.

The winners will be named in June during an event sponsored by sportscotland and hosted by Capital FM DJ Katy J, where they will join a prestigious list of past recipients including former footballer turned elite gamer Kelsie Grieg, comedian Paul Black and actor Martin Compston.

​​Nominations for the awards are open now.

Crowned Young Scot of the Year 2023, Molly Turnbull from Freuchie, Fife was awarded the overall prize for her dedication to supporting other young people to overcome adversity and for fundraising for The Polar Academy – a charity that changed her life.

She said: “The Polar Academy helped me grow into a stronger, more confident person, and being named Young Scot of the Year reinforced that and made me truly proud of what I’ve achieved.

“If you know a young person who deserves recognition, I encourage you to take a moment to fill in a form. It’s such an amazing feeling to have your efforts acknowledged and there are thousands of deserving young people out there.”

Forbes Dunlop, sportscotland chief executive, said: “As the national agency of sport, we are continuing to champion Scotland’s young people and support their efforts to create a positive impact in their communities through sport and physical activity. Working in partnership with Young Scot, we aim to empower young people to advocate for better access and opportunities in sport, ensuring that everyone can benefit from physical activity.

“Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to celebrating the incredible achievements of young people.

Nominations can be made at young.scot/awards by the deadline of March 30.