Young people are being invited to design a garden for Scotmid

​Morven Pollok (left) and Lynne Peacock from Scotmid.

Supermarket chain Scotmid is calling on creative young minds in Angus to showcase their design talents in a special competition celebrating the International Year of Co-operatives.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge invites youth establishments to design a stunning garden that will become a permanent feature at Scotmid's head office in Edinburgh.

Inspired by the way bees work together as a co-operative, entrants are encouraged to create a design that reflects the spirit of co-operation and community while supporting essential pollinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Peacock, membership & communities manager, said: “We’re thrilled to offer young people the chance to bring their garden designs to life.

"This competition not only highlights the importance of creativity but also fosters a sense of community and environmental responsibility. We look forward to seeing how young designers express the power of working together through their garden ideas.”

“The competition is open to all young people, and the winning entry will see their garden design brought to life. The winner will also receive a framed print of their design, £200 of fundraising vouchers for their school or youth group, and a special goody bag featuring exclusive merchandise.”

Designs can be sent via email to [email protected] or by post to Garden Competition, Scotmid Co-op, Hillwood House, Newbridge, EH28 8QJ by May 16. Full details are available at https://scotmid.coop/gardencompetition/