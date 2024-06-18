Young farmers launch new campaign for respect and inclusivity

SAYFC chairperson Ally Brunton and vice-chairperson Jillian Kennedy.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) is this week announcing a new RESPECT campaign which will be launched at the Royal Highland Show.

The campaign, which is being supported by Scottish agricultural charity RSABI, aims to encourage every young farmer to play their part in positively contributing to SAYFC as a safe, inclusive and fun environment for young people.

The initiative will promote healthy relationships, kindness and inclusivity through positive role modelling supported by education, training and awareness-raising.

As well as promotions at the Royal Highland Show and other events, along with social media activity, the campaign will see the appointment of Respect Ambassadors in every club throughout Scotland.

The initiative will focus on different priority areas through the year, with a focus on training and education.

As well as Mental Health First Aid, First Aid and Suicide Prevention training, young farmers from each club will be offered Alcohol Awareness Training supported by RSABI, working with other organisations which specialise in these areas.

RSABI will have a Health Hut located next to the SAYFC building and this year’s activity by the team of health hut nurses will include a focus on alcohol and responsible drinking.

The campaign will also aim to raise awareness of the organisations which can offer specialist help and support to people who have been affected by any of the issues raised or negative behaviour.

It is hoped that, as well as raising awareness among young farmers the campaign may also have a wider beneficial impact among people of all ages in the Scottish farming community.

Ally Brunton, SAYFC chairperson, said: “SAYFC is a vibrant network that nurtures growth, celebrates achievement, and champions the future of rural Scotland, and is incredibly important for so many young people in the industry. It offers them a support system and enables them to be part of a like-minded community. By fostering a culture of respect and awareness throughout all levels of the organisation, we ensure that our members feel valued and supported, enhancing their well-being and creating a positive impact on the wider community.”

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, also welcomed the initiative.

She said: “We know that young people across Scotland benefit greatly from the experience of being a member of young farmers as a source of friendship, fun and learning and we are pleased to support the positive steps SAYFC is taking to remind everyone about the importance of inclusivity and respect.”

RSABI provides free emotional, practical, and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.