Young designers are being invited to design a new tartan for mountain rescue service

Pictured at the competition's launch are: (back, l-r) mountain rescue team member Deirdre Matthew, project co-ordinator Victoria Simpson, Andie Sewing School director Gillian McIver; (front l-r) Kirsten Wallace, UNESCO City of Design Dundee Project co-ordinator; Andie Sewing School student Zoe and sewing teacher Hannah Watson with Hamish the Highland Coo.

Young people across Angus are being asked to draw on their creative skills and design a new tartan for Tayside Mountain Rescue.

The organisation has partnered with Andie Sewing School and UNESCO City of Design Dundee to run the competition, with inspiration for the design coming from the colours of the landscapes across Tayside and the Tayside Mountain Rescue brand.

The team of dedicated volunteers is always look for innovative ways to engage with the public, encouraging others to safely visit the outdoors. They currently do this through the Hamish Hub, fronted by Hamish the Highland Coo, which aims to encourage kids to visit the outdoors safely

The idea to create a tartan for Hamish was suggested by Andie Sewing School student Zoe, aged 13.

Zoe said: “I mentioned it to the volunteers I know at Tayside Mountain Rescue Team who thought it was a great idea. I'm looking forward to helping choose the winning tartan and then later making an outfit from it during my sewing classes at Andie Sewing School.”

Paul Russell, Tayside Mountain Rescue Senior team leader, said: “The Tartan design project is another way to interact with kids in Tayside in a fun way to help show them the wonderful landscapes they have on their doorstep.

"The pictures in the design pack show the variety of landscapes within Tayside and the variety of colours both in nature and as part of our uniform. We hope the kids will be inspired from these pictures and use their imagination to create a beautiful Tartan.

The winning design will be registered as an official tartan which will be used across Tayside Mountain Rescue merchandise and as outfits for Hamish.

Each finalist will receive a surprise from Hamish, and the winner will be invited to attend Tayside Mountain Rescue’s Volunteer Fun Day on September 28.

A design pack, including a brief, inspiration and a tartan template is available to download from UNESCO City of Design Dundee’s website or can be picked up from Level 1, Central Library, The Wellgate where drop-in sessions will run throughout June and July.

The deadline for entries is Monday, July 28 and is open to anyone aged 18 and under.