World's fastest-growing sport spreads to Angus with first Pickleball taster session
Picklebal was invented in the USA over 50 years ago by a family who named it after their dog Pickles and uses elements of racquet skills from tennis, squash, badminton and table tennis. It is also much more accessible by the young and not-so-young, making it an ideal family activity. The first taster session saw 23 people fill the courts to learn more about the game and try it for themselves.
Pat Campbell, Pickleball Scotland ambassador said: “Pickleball is a great sport and exercise for all abilities and ages. It’s great fun and can’t wait to to see it grow in the area.”
Ross Taylor, ANGUSalive Acting Community Sport & Physical Activity Lead, also said he was pleased to welcome the sport to the county.
He said: “The value of physical activity for well-being, mental health and social opportunity is massive, and to support this objective through the introduction of a new activity is an exciting prospect for everyone. We are really pleased to have built this partnership with Pickleball Scotland, who have been invaluable as we look to help the public live more healthy, more active lifestyles.”
Regular sessions will be held at Carnoustie Sports Centre and Brechin Community Campus every Friday evening from July 12 which will be included with bACTIVE membership. Bookings can be made on the ANGUSalive app or by contacting the sports centres.